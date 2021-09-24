BENGALURU : E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday said “The Great Indian Festival" (GIF) 2021 will start from 4 October, that will see more than 1,000 new product launches and offers across categories such as grocery, fashion and beauty, smartphones, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics.

It didn’t specify when the sale event would conclude.

Rival Flipkart’s flagship Big Billion Days sale 2021 will be held between 7 and 12 October.

The company said Amazon GIF 2021 celebrates and is dedicated to 850,000 sellers, including 75,000 local shops from 450 cities and will showcase products from its sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar as well as Indian and global brands across categories.

Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India, said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes."

As per a recent study commissioned by Amazon India and conducted by Nielsen, sellers on Amazon.in are optimistic about this festive season and 98% of the surveyed sellers said that technology adoption and e-commerce have positively impacted their business. More than 78% of the surveyed Amazon sellers expect to reach out to new customers, 71% mentioned an increase in their sales and 71% mentioned a recovery in their business as their top expectations from the festive season.

RedSeer Consulting expects sales to rise 23% to $9 billion this year from the $7.4 billion in total gross merchandise value (GMV) of goods sold on e-commerce platforms during the festive months in 2020. However, the projected gains are slower than the record 48% growth witnessed last year, when offline establishments saw sales plummet because of fear of covid and pandemic-related restriction.

RedSeer also estimates e-commerce companies will clock sales worth $4.8 billion in the first week of festive sales this year, a 30% increase from 2020. E-commerce firms clocked almost $3.7 billion in GMV in the first week of festive sales last year.

RedSeer predicts that almost 55-60% of online shoppers will be from smaller towns and cities during the festive season.

Following a similar trend to previous festive sales, mobile and electronics will continue to remain popular shopping categories during the festive season, contributing to almost 73% of e-commerce sale GMV this year as well, estimates show. Further, fashion is expected to contribute to 16% of the overall festive GMV this year.

The growth in mobiles and electronics sales will be fuelled by platforms offering easier payment terms, including equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offerings in association with partners.

Flipkart said it continues to strengthen its seller base and is on track to have 420,000 sellers on its platform by December 2021. Currently, Flipkart marketplace supports digital commerce for 375,000 sellers. Flipkart has already onboarded 75,000 new sellers on its platform over the last few months as MSMEs, and small business entrepreneurs continue to be enthused by the potential of e-commerce ahead of the festive season. The new sellers and MSME base predominantly come from tier-II and -III markets such as Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, and many others.

