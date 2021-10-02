Amazon’s hardware is the ultimate black box

It remains to be seen if any of the company’s latest gadgets will hit those levels, though the success of Fire TV lays a strong foundation for the new TV sets that begin shipping later this month. But while Amazon’s hardware business may be the biggest of big tech companies not named Apple, investors are still mostly in the dark about its impact on the overall company. Amazon has steadfastly refused to quantify the business, and few if any Wall Street analysts have attempted to either. It likely accounts for only a small part of Amazon’s $443 billion of revenue over the last four quarters. But even Microsoft reports sales data for its Surface devices, which account for less than 4% of the software giant’s total annual revenue.