Puneet Chandok, head of Amazon's India and South Asia unit, will leave the company on August 31, 2023. Vaishali Kasture will take on the interim role of commercial business for the unit. The news comes after Amazon's cloud computing unit announced plans to invest $12.87bn in India by 2030.

A truck drives by Amazon.com's fulfillment center in Fernley, Nevada. (Ken James/ Bloomberg News)

Amazon.com Inc's India and South Asia head, Puneet Chandok, has decided to exit the e-commerce giant with effect from August 31, 2023. Vaishali Kasture, who heads Amazon Web Services' mid-market and global segment, will take the interim role of commercial business for the unit.

As per Reuters, the news of Chandok's exit came over two weeks after Amazon's cloud computing unit revealed plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to the growing demand for such services in Asia's No. 3 economy.

The report mentioned that the American online retailer said, Vaishali Kasture would take on the role of interim leader of commercial business for the unit, in the wake of Chandok's resignation.

Chadok joined Amazon Web Services in June 2019. As per his Linkedin profile, he had the front-row seat to the largest technology shift of - Cloud. As the MD for the AWS business in India and South Asia, he worked with Enterprises, Digital Businesses, Startups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate like never before.

Before AWS, Chadok held leadership roles with McKinsey & Co. and IBM Global Services.

Meanwhile, Kasturae is the director & head of Enterprise, Mid Market & Global Businesses - India & South Asia at AWS currently. She has over 25 years of Banking and Financial services experience across Sales, Operations excellence, digitization, automation, & Cloud Sales.

At AWB, Kasturae led the ISV business in India. Helping B2B start-ups achieve scale and global impact, is also part of the AWS India leadership team as per her Linkedin profile.

