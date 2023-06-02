Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head Puneet Chandok submits resignation2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Puneet Chandok, head of Amazon's India and South Asia unit, will leave the company on August 31, 2023. Vaishali Kasture will take on the interim role of commercial business for the unit. The news comes after Amazon's cloud computing unit announced plans to invest $12.87bn in India by 2030.
Amazon.com Inc's India and South Asia head, Puneet Chandok, has decided to exit the e-commerce giant with effect from August 31, 2023. Vaishali Kasture, who heads Amazon Web Services' mid-market and global segment, will take the interim role of commercial business for the unit.
