Amazon's internal review process ‘Forte’ requires employees to list accomplishments. Here's what we know

E-commerce giant Amazon is asking its corporate employees to submit three to five “accomplishments" that best reflect their work, which is a part of this year's performance review process, known internally as Forte, according to a report by Business Insider citing people aware of the development and an internal guideline.

The employees will be required to share "specific examples" of what they delivered, as well as the actions they plan to take to continue their growth in the company, the guideline added.

"Accomplishments are specific projects, goals, initiatives, or process improvements that show the impact of your work," the report quoted the internal guideline. “Consider situations where you took risks or innovated, even if it didn't lead to the results you hoped for,” it added.

The latest development is significant, as this is the first time Amazon has explicitly formalised Forte around individual accomplishments, the report said, citing people aware of the matter who asked not to be identified while discussing internal matters.

The company has usually included a self-assessment component, with previous reviews focused on broader questions about employees' including "super powers," areas of interest, and other questions such as, “When you're at your best, how do you contribute?”

Will Forte impact salary? Forte plays a crucial role in determining employee remuneration. Managers also take into account peer feedback, compliance with Amazon's Leadership Principles, and job-specific skills to assign an "Overall Value" rating, which influences annual pay, the report said.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

CEO Jassy's workforce discipline measures The revised initiative highlights Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's ongoing efforts to establish a more disciplined workforce and a more unified corporate culture. In 2025, he implemented a full return-to-office policy, reduced management layers, and overhauled Amazon's pay structure and performance review process to primarily recognise top performers.

A shift in the industry This marks a wider shift in how tech firms treat employees. Lately, the industry has become more demanding. Elon Musk initiated this change in 2022 by requiring Twitter staff to report their weekly achievements. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed this with a year of increased intensity. Even Google has become more stringent.