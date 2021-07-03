Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is handing Andy Jassy a unique set of challenges

Those issues have enlarged the target already painted on Amazon’s back. Washington has been looking to crack down on big tech, and Amazon might now present the easiest quarry. Its vast workforce, now numbering 1.27 million full and part-timers, is restive and feeding a constant stream of stories about a harsh working environment. Amazon’s staunch resistance to unionization has drawn the ire of the Biden administration after four years of being hounded by the Trump administration over issues like the rates it pays the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Jassy has already had a direct taste of this; AWS lost out on a $10 billion cloud-computing contract with the Pentagon, which the company has blamed “personal animus and political objectives" on the part of President Trump, who frequently criticized the coverage of the Washington Post that Mr. Bezos owns.