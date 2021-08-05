Amazon's Jeff Bezos loses richest billionaire tag to fashion tycoon

LVMH saw strong revival in sales and profits during the first six months of 2021 after shaking off the pandemic-induced slump last year. The group's reported 10-fold increase on annual basis in its bottom-line net profit soared at 5.3 billion euros ($6.3 billion) between January and June this year. First-half revenues were up by 53 per cent on a 12-month basis, outpacing analysts' expectations.