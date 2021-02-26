Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon’s lack of public disclosure on SolarWinds hack angers lawmakers
File Photo: Amazon’s data centers housed servers that were used in a critical stage of the SolarWinds attack

Amazon’s lack of public disclosure on SolarWinds hack angers lawmakers

5 min read . 12:51 AM IST Dustin Volz,Robert McMillan, The Wall Street Journal

Tech giant says it wasn’t breached, but it is seen as having valuable data on the attack

As lawmakers and security researchers continue to unravel the SolarWinds hack, some are growing more frustrated with Amazon.com Inc., saying the cloud-computing giant should be more publicly forthcoming about its knowledge of the suspected Russian cyberattack.

There are no indications that Amazon’s systems were directly breached, but hackers used its sprawling cloud-computing data centers to launch a key part of the attack, according to security researchers. The operation has been described as one of the worst instances of cyber espionage in the nation’s history.

