Amazon’s new focus: Fending off rivals Temu and Shein

U.S. monthly active users on Temu grew to 51.4 million in January from its September 2022 launch, according to estimates from Sensor Tower. Shein’s users increased from 20.9 million to 26 million during the same period. Amazon’s fell from 69.6 million to 67 million. Amazon said that overall it hasn’t seen a decline in usage but declined to provide details. Temu’s parent company on Wednesday reported that it had more than doubled its quarterly revenue and profit during the fourth quarter.