Amazon’s performance is expected to feel effects of supply-chain crunch

Amazon’s stock has reflected investor uncertainty about the extent to which it can continue growing after a pandemic-induced surge and rising costs, especially for its sprawling workforce. The company is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. after Walmart Inc., with more than 950,000 employees in the country. Amazon’s share price has shrunk by about 9% in the past year, hovering now around $3,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}