Amazon’s return-to-office plans spark concern and debate among employees
SummaryCorporate staff grumble after the e-commerce giant tells employees to be in the office full-time starting next year.
Amazon.com’s decision to require its corporate staff members to be in the office every weekday sparked frustration among employees and curiosity among executives at other companies interested in seeing worker reaction.
