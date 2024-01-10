Amazon’s Twitch to layoff 500 employees, about 35 per cent of staff: Report
The cuts, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, come amid concerns over losses at Twitch and after several top executives left the company in the span of a few months. A Twitch spokesperson declined to comment.
Amazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch is set to layoff at least 500 employees, or about 35 per cent of their staff, a report by Bloomberg, quoting people familiar with the developments said. The latest layoff joins the list of job cuts in the company.
