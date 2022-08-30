Ambani charts plan to double RIL’s value4 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 12:28 AM IST
Investments include ₹2 tn for 5G and ₹75,000 cr in oils-to-chemicals biz
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled mega investment plans totalling ₹2.75 trillion and outlined a succession plan, positioning the conglomerate for its next growth phase to double the group’s value by 2027, or the end of what it termed its golden decade.