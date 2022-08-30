Ambani charts plan to  double  RIL’s  value

“I, along with our board of directors, will dedicate ourselves to making Reliance more robust, more resilient, more purpose-driven, and truly future-ready so that, in the near term, Reliance more than doubles its value by the end of its Golden Decade in 2027, and thereafter continues to grow ever more rapidly," Ambani said in his address to shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Monday.

