Ambani family hosts Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor at Jamnagar refinery; Reliance, US explore energy partnership

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Anant Ambani on Wednesday hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the company’s Jamnagar complex.

Their discussions focused on the conglomerate's investments across energy and digital infrastructure, data centres under construction and potential commercial partnerships, according to a media statement.

Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Gor were also briefed about Reliance’s new energy giga-factories, which are currently being commissioned in phases.

The exchange also covered the global energy landscape, including reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advancements, resilient supply chains and investments required to meet growing demand, Reliance said.

Reliance, US explore partnerships The two sides explored opportunities for commercial partnerships between Reliance and US companies across conventional and new energy, as per the media statement, while more details are awaited.

The discussions also touched on the growing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of the digital economy.

“Shri Mukesh Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani shared their perspectives on opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing. The interaction provided a constructive opportunity to exchange industry perspectives and explore areas of mutual commercial interest,” the company noted in the media statement.

Reliance operates the world's largest refining complex in Jamnagar, and the meeting comes at a time when the United States is eyeing an expansion of diesel supply sources to the country amid concerns about a shortage and fuel price rise, caused by the conflict with Iran.

This marks Secretary Rubio’s second visit to India this year, following his trip to New Delhi in May, as India and Washington seek to advance bilateral trade and other strategic agreements.

Why Reliance matters for US oil supplies One option the US has to offset the oil supply crisis through the Strait of Hormuz is to refine more Venezuelan crude. After the capture of long-time Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, the US secured majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in the country.

While the US has begun processing imported heavy crude at scale, Washington has been unable to fully capitalise on the deal because of ageing and poorly maintained infrastructure in Venezuela.

Reliance Industries could be relevant to these efforts given its long history of refining heavy Venezuelan crude. The Mukesh Ambani-led company operates two refineries in Jamnagar with a combined capacity of around 1.4 million barrels per day. These refineries are specifically engineered to process ultra-heavy, waxy and high-sulphur crude, such as the grades produced in Venezuela.

Rubio visits Vantara animal rescue centre During his official tour in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rubio also visited Vantara, the animal-rescue, rehabilitation and conservation programme run by Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation, according to India Today.