MUMBAI : Mukesh Ambani, his wife and three children have raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries by acquiring 3.20% shares from another promoter group entity, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We being the persons forming part of the promoter and promoter group of Reliance Industries Limited intend of acquire from one of the promoter group entity by way of inter-se transfer," said the company in a regulatory filing.

The promoters along with two group companies-- Tattvam Enterprises LLP and Samarjit Enterprises LLP-- will acquire 3.20% shares of Reliance Industries from Devarshi Commercials LLP, another group entity, the company said

"The transaction is part of a restructuring of promoter group holding by inter-se transfer amongst the persons belonging to promoter and promoter group," the filing said.

Despite the transaction, however, overall the promoter group shareholding in the company remains unchanged at 47.45%.

Devarshi Commercials LLP, post the transaction, will hold 8.01% stake down from 11.21%.

"This could be a routine inter se transfer of shares. Promoters do this to manage shareholding within the family. Such transfers are exempted from any open offer," said a securities lawyer with a corporate law firm.

On Thursday, RIL's scrip closed at Rs917.10, 5.34% down, a share on the BSE.

According to the statement, Mukesh Ambani who held 7.23 lakh shares, or 0.11%, of RIL, saw his holding go up to 75 lakh shares, or 0.12%. His wife Nita too raised shareholding to 75 lakh from 67.96 lakh.

The twins--Isha and Akash Ambani--who held about 67.2 lakh shares have shared their holdings to 75 lakh. And Anant, youngest of the three siblings, will see his shareholding rise to 75 lakh against the present 2 lakh shares.

This implies that now the members of Ambani family will hold an equal number of shares of RIL.

Devarshi Commercials LLP was the single biggest shareholder among the promoter group firms. But now Srichakra Commercials LLP will become the biggest shareholder with 11.17% stake.