Spread across the country, Reliance Retail operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls. "Reliance Retail, through its new commerce strategy, has started a transformational digitalisation of small and unorganised merchants and is committed to expanding the network to over 20 million of these merchants, helping them benefit from the use of technology tools and efficient supply chain infrastructure to deliver a superior value proposition to their own customers," the company said in a statement.