Ambani scions join RIL board; Mukesh to mentor for 5 years3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, 31, Akash Ambani, 31 and Anant Ambani, 28, as non-executive directors
MUMBAI : Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the richest Asian and chief of the $200 billion Reliance empire, on Monday ushered his three children into the board of the group flagship founded by his father, marking the entry of the family’s third generation into the sprawling energy, materials and consumer conglomerate.