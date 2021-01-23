Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance doubles down on 5G pledge after record profit

The latest quarterly results bolster Ambani’s ambitions to transform Reliance from an energy giant into a technology titan -- a pivot that has received $27 billion from global investors including Facebook Inc. and Google. Ambani, Asia’s second-richest man, promised last month that Jio will be the first to roll out 5G in India in the second half of this year. He’s looking to lure nearly 300 million users still on the older 2G technology offered by Jio’s rivals.

