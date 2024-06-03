Amber Enterprises may invest ₹2,000 cr to set up printed circuit board facility
Amber Enterprises, which is transitioning from being primarily a residential air-conditioning manufacturer into a diversified business-to-business electronics goods maker, will ramp up backward integration, aided by its pact with South Korean firm Korea Circuit.
New Delhi: Amber Enterprises is likely to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in the country, according to two people aware of the development.