Amber launches QIP; govt to raise 907 cr through Bharat Dynamics stake sale

Mumbai: Following a ₹5,020 crore share sale in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) last month, the Indian government is now looking to dilute its stake in another defence PSU - Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

On Monday, Bharat Dynamics informed the stock exchanges that the government is looking to sell at least 1.83 crore shares in a base offer, and could sell another 91 lakh shares if it sees oversubscription. The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at Rs330 per share.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics closed trading at Rs384.5 per share on Monday on the BSE. The floor price is a discount of 14%.

The government holds a 87.75% stake in Bharat Dynamics, as of 30 June. The offer for sale will be open on 8 and 9 September.

The Bharat Dynamics share sale is part of the government’s ambitious divestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for this fiscal year.

Also on Monday, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, a contract manufacturer of consumer durables announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, through which the company plans to raise around Rs400 crore.

Amber is one of India’s largest contract manufacturers of air-conditioners and spares for top global brands such as LG, Daikin, Blue Star, Panasonic, CarrierMidea and Hitachi.

The company is looking to sell its shares at an indicative offer price of Rs1,775 to Rs1,780 per share, a discount of around 7.15-7.17% to the closing price on Monday, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Investment banks Edelweiss and JM Financial are advising the company on the QIP.

“Our company proposes to utilize the net proceeds for the purposes of pre-payment and/or repayment of company and or our subsidiaries’ debts; funding the capital expenditures required for long term growth of our businesses; loans to and investments in its subsidiaries for their long term and short term business purposes; financing other long term and working capital requirements; making strategic acquisitions or joint ventures," the company said in an offer document filed with the stock exchanges.

Amber’s fundraising comes at a time when the Union government’s ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat plan, which aims to make India a nerve centre of global supply chains, has buoyed its stock.

Since the start of the year, Amber shares have gained 64.5% to ₹1,837.75, despite widespread disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex is still down 6.87% from where it started the year.

