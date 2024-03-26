Ambit Finvest raises ₹415 crore as Daiwa acquires minority stake
Ambit Finvest has also raised an additional ₹275 crore in equity from existing shareholders and investors, including Ambit
MUMBAI : Ambit Finvest, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) within the Ambit Group, has raised ₹415 crore from Japanese financial services firm Daiwa Securities Group Inc for a minority stake. This move aims to capitalize on the growth opportunities within India's NBFC sector while boosting financial inclusion across the country.