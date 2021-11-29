Ambuja Cements, ACC collaborate with IIT Delhi to develop low carbon cement

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements and ACC have partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) to develop next-generation, calcined clay cements, a low carbon material to promote sustainable construction.

This academic collaboration will be implemented through a research project funded by Holcim Innovation Centre, Lyon, France. It will comprise an in-depth scientific study into the influence of clinker, calcined clay and limestone on the performance of calcined clay cements.

The partnership aims to create next-generation low CO2 cement with more than 50% lower carbon emissions for Indian and international consumers.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO Holcim India, and managing director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited said, “Through our extensive R&D set up, we consistently strive to develop new ‘Low CO2’ materials for the construction industry. Calcined Clay Cement is one such avenue to make a significant quantitative difference in the industry and further accelerate our ‘Sustainability drive’. Our academic partnership with IIT Delhi is a big step towards building a greener future and we are excited to collaborate with the best minds in the country."

Both the companies have also previously partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to study ‘Optimized use of Low CO2 binders with alternative reinforcements’ and the Indian Institute of Hyderabad (IITH) to develop ’Smart sensing technology for continuous on-site strength evaluation of a concrete structure’. These academic collaborations stem from the company's vision to reimagine how the world is built in order to make it greener, smarter, and more sustainable.

Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “It is the endeavour of IIT Delhi to make its research relevant to the industry and the society at large. The wide acceptance of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement by the industry worldwide and this collaboration with Holcim to develop the next-generation of calcined-clay cements demonstrate the trust that IIT Delhi has built with the industry. We are confident that this partnership will help us to achieve the goal of sustainable construction that is accessible to the masses."

Holcim Innovation Centre continuously engages with a distinguished academic network and has collaborated successfully with over 40 leading universities to achieve innovation excellence through 'Sustainable' & 'Smart' building solutions.

