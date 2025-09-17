Ambuja Cements sues JSW Cement over trademark infringement

A trademark dispute has erupted between two of India's leading cement manufacturers, Adani-owned Ambuja Cements and JSW Cement, with Ambuja accusing its rival of copying its “Kawach” brand. Ambuja has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, alleging that JSW's “Jal Kavach” cement is a trademark infringement.

On Wednesday, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora heard the case and issued a summons to JSW Cement and its subsidiary, JSW IP Holdings Pvt. Ltd. While the court has referred the matter to mediation for a potential out-of-court settlement, hearings are scheduled to resume on 15 October, if no resolution is reached.

Ambuja's lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to prevent JSW from using the name, the withdrawal of JSW’s trademark application, and damages. The company claims it owns the “Ambuja Kawach” trademark, which was registered in 2019, along with related marks like “Water Shield”. It has been using these marks continuously since 2020 for its water-repellent cement.

According to Ambuja, JSW recently launched a competing product called "JSW Cement CHD Jal Kavach" and applied to register the “Jal Kavach” name in May.

Ambuja argues that the name is “deceptively similar”, as the term "Kavach"—meaning "shield" in Hindi—is the distinctive element of its brand. The company contends that adding the prefix "Jal" (water) creates phonetic, visual, and conceptual similarities that could confuse consumers.

The lawsuit further alleges that JSW's product packaging and marketing are designed to mimic Ambuja's branding. This includes the use of a similar layout, colourful designs, and logo placement that mirrors Ambuja’s distinctive "Giant Man's Arm" branding.

Ambuja also claims that JSW uses similar descriptive terms such as "water resistance," "seepage prevention," and "durability" to capitalize on the established reputation of its "Kawach" product.

Also Read | Kirloskar vs Kirloskar: Setback for Kirloskar Brothers in trademark case

The products in question Ambuja Kawach, launched in 2020, is a premium, water-repellent cement designed to protect against moisture and dampness. Marketed as an eco-friendly product with a lower carbon footprint, it is distributed across 17 states.

JSW Cement, owned by the Jindal family, entered the water-repellent segment in mid-2025 with its "Jal Kavach" and "Waterguard" products. Promoted as "Moisture Warrior" products using "Turbo Gel Technology," they target basements, roofs, and other structures needing protection from dampness and corrosion. These products have been introduced in West Bengal and Bihar.

This legal clash highlights the intense competition in India’s cement sector, which is the world's second-largest with a capacity of 668 million tonnes. The market for premium, water-resistant products has become a key battleground.

Also Read | Why cement companies need a concrete pricing fix more than just a GST cut

Ambuja, which claims to be the country’s second-largest cement producer, states it contributes to nearly 30% of the cement used for homes and infrastructure.