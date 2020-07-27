Ambuja Cements’ stellar operating performance is a one-quarter wonder

A key highlight of Ambuja Cements Ltd’s June quarter earnings was its robust operating performance. Strict cost cutting along with higher realisations, pushed its Ebita/tonne to ₹1,354. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. An analysis by Reliance Securities Ltd showed that this is the highest number in 12 years.

The company trimmed its employee cost and other expenses (rent, ad spends, office and travel expense, etc) in the June quarter, leading to a sequential and annual decline in these parameters. Cement price hikes taken in May, aided the company’s realisations growth during the June quarter.

However, such a kind of operating performance, propelled by cost-cutting, isn’t going to last. “We believe sustainability of such kind of robust unitary performance would be a challenging task in ensuing quarters as discretionary expenditures cannot be held up for long," Binod Modi, analyst at Reliance Securities said. Sharing similar views, analysts at Emkay Global said that they expect costs to increase in Q3/Q4CY20, driven by higher diesel prices and a reversal of some savings initiated in variable costs, if the current demand trend persists. Ambuja Cements follows January-December as fiscal year. Also, there will be addition in fixed costs due to it green-field expansion in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Ambuja’s cement sales volumes declined 28% year-on-year to 4.2 million tonnes (mt), largely in-line with estimates. Capacity constraints has been one of the concerns for investors in this stock. The company’s ongoing capital expenditure of clinker and grinding capacity of 2.97 mt and 1.5 mt, respectively, should help increase its cement production capacity by 4.5 mt in the North region. However, this is expected to fructify in the first quarter of calendar year 2021. Further, the company is also trying to achieve logistic synergies via its master supply agreement with ACC Ltd, which is expected to bring in some cost savings.

Post that, analysts expect the market to assign a higher valuation multiple to the stock. Shares of Ambuja are trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 6 times. EV stands for enterprise value. This is the lowest among peers ACC Ltd, Shree Cements Ltd and Ultratech Cements Ltd.

