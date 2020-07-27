Ambuja Cements’ stellar operating performance is a one-quarter wonder

Meanwhile, Ambuja’s cement sales volumes declined 28% year-on-year to 4.2 million tonnes (mt), largely in-line with estimates. Capacity constraints has been one of the concerns for investors in this stock. The company’s ongoing capital expenditure of clinker and grinding capacity of 2.97 mt and 1.5 mt, respectively, should help increase its cement production capacity by 4.5 mt in the North region. However, this is expected to fructify in the first quarter of calendar year 2021. Further, the company is also trying to achieve logistic synergies via its master supply agreement with ACC Ltd, which is expected to bring in some cost savings.