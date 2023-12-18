Ambuja Cements to invest ₹6,000 crore in Green Power; targets capacity of 1,000 mw
With lower cost of generation from green power, the power cost of Ambuja Cements will come down from ₹6.46 per kWh to ₹5.16 per kWh. A reduction of ₹1.30 per kWh (20%) translates into ₹90 PMT of cement for targeted capacity of 140 MTPA by FY 2028.
Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement and building material company, has committed a significant investment of ₹6,000 crore in renewable power projects, targeting a capacity of 1,000 MW.
