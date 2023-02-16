Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Adani Cement on Thursday said it has been declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha.

An e-auction was conducted by the Odisha government for the block, situated in Malkangiri district, Ambuja Cements said in regulatory filings.

The Adani Group firm has not disclosed the bid amount for the block but said it is spread over an area of 547 hectare with estimated limestone resource of about 141 million tonne.

"The company shall get the statutory licences and permits related to mining operations to be declared a ‘successful bidder’ and subsequently enter into a ‘Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)’ with Government of Odisha to commence the mining operation," it said.

Preferred bidders are those who are selected by the vendor with the intention to sell the business or award a contract, subject to the completion of terms and conditions.

Ambuja Cements with its subsidiary ACC Ltd has a capacity of 67.5 million tonne with 14 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 16 cement grinding units across the country.

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, reported a 46% jump in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) as fuel costs fell and demand rose. The net profit was ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to ₹4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at ₹715 crore, with a margin of 17.5%.

The company's scrip ended 0.91% to ₹348 on BSE.