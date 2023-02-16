Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha
An e-auction was conducted by the Odisha government for the block, situated in Malkangiri district, Ambuja Cements said in regulatory filings
Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of Adani Cement on Thursday said it has been declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha.
