Ambuja Neotia back with second homes

“We acquired these properties (land parcels) almost a decade back. We wanted to first build the hotels and see how they did. Covid also opened up new avenues on the second homes market, and we feel more confident today than we felt a few years back. These properties will be marketed as genuine second homes, in beautiful locations far from the city, as we don’t expect the local people to buy there," Ambuja Neotia Group’s chairman Harshvardhan Neotia said in an interview.