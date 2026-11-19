The Ambuja Neotia Group plans to invest ₹2,700 crore in its hospitality business over four to five years, almost tripling its hotel room capacity as it expands into new destinations.
Parthiv Neotia, the company’s managing director and head of healthcare, said in an exclusive interview with Mint that the Kolkata-based group currently operates 12 hotels with about 900 rooms across five states. It has 1,100 rooms under construction across nine projects. The expansion is focused on West Bengal and later, it will look at projects in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh.