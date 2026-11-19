The Ambuja Neotia Group plans to invest ₹2,700 crore in its hospitality business over four to five years, almost tripling its hotel room capacity as it expands into new destinations.
The Ambuja Neotia Group plans to invest ₹2,700 crore in its hospitality business over four to five years, almost tripling its hotel room capacity as it expands into new destinations.
Parthiv Neotia, the company’s managing director and head of healthcare, said in an exclusive interview with Mint that the Kolkata-based group currently operates 12 hotels with about 900 rooms across five states. It has 1,100 rooms under construction across nine projects. The expansion is focused on West Bengal and later, it will look at projects in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh.
Parthiv Neotia, the company’s managing director and head of healthcare, said in an exclusive interview with Mint that the Kolkata-based group currently operates 12 hotels with about 900 rooms across five states. It has 1,100 rooms under construction across nine projects. The expansion is focused on West Bengal and later, it will look at projects in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh.
“We are primarily focused on the five-star and five-star deluxe categories. But we also understand that every hotel cannot be a five-star property and will need to create supply in markets where there is an opportunity for a different category of hotel,” Neotia said.
In the next five years, there will be about 2,550 rooms across 28 hotels in eight states, he added. The group's hotels are managed by the Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) and primarily has the Taj brand in its portfolio as well as one SeleQtions property. Guwahati is one city where it is considering a mid-market hotel as well.
Neotia said the company has invested ₹2,500 in its hotel projects till date. The group is developing more affordable hotels in locations such as Digha, West Bengal, while other projects are planned in Lataguri, the Sunderbans and Shimla.
Ambuja Neotia operates in real estate, hospitality, healthcare and education. It entered the hospitality business in 1997 with The Ffort Raichak, a riverside hotel in West Bengal in the town on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. It subsequently developed Taj Ganga Kutir in the same location and expanded into city hotels and leisure destinations, including Chia Kutir in Darjeeling and Guras Kutir in Gangtok.
Experiential tourism
“We want to create destinations where people can come and experience the east. Our focus has been on building experiential tourism. There is a lot of untapped potential in these markets, but we have to create the right product and experience to attract travellers,” Neotia added.
The group's hotel model is largely based on developing and owning properties, both in and outside of its real estate developments. Its relationship with IHCL expanded beyond individual hotel management agreements to a broader partnership in 2023 when it bought boutique hospitality brand Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels.
Tree of Life focuses on small, experiential retreats, typically with fewer than 20-25 rooms. The parent entity, Rajscape Hotels, owned five resorts in locations such as Jaipur and Varanasi. In November 2024, IHCL acquired a 55% majority stake in this business with Ambuja Neotia retaining 45%. The partnership is now scaling the brand through an asset-light model, with about 32 operational properties now.
According to IHCL's Q2 investor presentation, the partners are targeting 100 properties by 2030. Ambuja Neotia is separately evaluating investments in properties that could subsequently be brought under the Tree of Life brand. In FY26, Rajscape had revenue from operations of ₹19 crore, down from ₹23 crore a year prior. Its loss widened to ₹7.8 crore from ₹4.2 crore in FY25.
Outside of this, Ambuja Neotia has about 15 hotel projects tied up with IHCL, including nine in West Bengal. He said the group prefers working with one operator because its range of brands allows the group to match hotel formats to the requirements of individual destinations.
“Hospitality, particularly luxury and experiential hospitality, is a supply-driven market. People may not have considered visiting a destination earlier, but if you create the right experience and value proposition, they will come," Neotia said.
Asset class
Real estate developers and investment groups are increasingly treating hospitality as a long-term asset class rather than an extension of their property businesses. Bengaluru-based Sattva Group, which co-developed the JW Marriott and Novotel hotels in Kolkata, is building a pipeline across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Darjeeling. It plans to invest 10-20% of its turnover in hospitality, with projects spanning luxury resorts, business hotels and mixed-use developments.
Mumbai-based Shree Naman Group, which owns the Sofitel and Ibis hotels in Mumbai, is taking a different route, combining acquisitions with new developments. After winning bids for the JW Marriott Bengaluru and Crowne Plaza Pune at an enterprise value of about ₹1,800 crore, it is targeting at least 2,500 rooms over the next five years.
Ambuja Neotia plans to fund its current expansion largely through internal accruals and bank borrowings. It may consider bringing in a private investor later, but is not looking at a public listing in the near term. Neither is it pursuing acquisitions, preferring to develop hotels around its own design and destination concepts.
Over the next few years, it expects rising incomes and changing travel habits to support demand across hotel categories. Travellers are increasingly taking shorter, more frequent holidays and exploring new destinations rather than repeatedly visiting established tourist centers, Neotia said.