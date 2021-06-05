AMC executives take home millions by cashing in on share surge

AMC has been in the spotlight all week, with internet day traders urging their peers to pump up the share price and send a message to Wall Street traders who have bet the stock will fall. While they’ve caused some pain to so-called short sellers, the lofty prices have also enriched hedge funds and rewarded company executives. They’ve even added to the wealth of the two sons of AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}