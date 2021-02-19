AMC shares spike again, this time on months-old speculation

AMC shares jumped as much as 19% in premarket trading and were up 9% to $6.05 at 9:33 a.m. in New York. The stock had gained 162% this year through Wednesday’s close after getting swept up in the Reddit-board mania that sent stocks such as GameStop Corp. soaring. It also got a boost after it said it raised $917 million in new funds, which will allow it to get through the next six months of the pandemic and avoid filing for bankruptcy.