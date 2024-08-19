AMD buys AI equipment maker for nearly $5 billion, escalating battle with Nvidia
SummaryZT Systems produces servers and other equipment used in data centers for artificial intelligence.
Advanced Micro Devices agreed to pay nearly $5 billion to buy ZT Systems, a designer of data-center equipment for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, bolstering the chip maker’s attack on Nvidia’s dominance in AI computation.
