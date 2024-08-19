AMD buys AI equipment maker for nearly $5 billion, escalating battle with Nvidia

AMD valued the cash-and-stock deal for ZT at $4.9 billion, including a contingent payment of up to $400 million based on certain milestones after it closes. AMD said the deal is expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals, and that ZT Chief Executive Frank Zhang will stay on after the acquisition. Zhang said in a statement that joining AMD will help ZT “play an even larger role designing the AI infrastructure that is defining the future of computing."