AMD commits $400 mn to expand India R&D1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Investment will be made over five years to expand engineering operations
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which designs but doesn’t manufacture its own chips, will invest about $400 million in India over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering operations in the South Asian nation, Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer said on Friday.
