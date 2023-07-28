Hello User
Next Story
AMD commits $400 mn to expand India R&D

AMD commits $400 mn to expand India R&D

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:30 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • Investment will be made over five years to expand engineering operations

Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer at AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which designs but doesn’t manufacture its own chips, will invest about $400 million in India over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering operations in the South Asian nation, Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer said on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that AMD will invest approximately $400 million in India over the next five years," he said.

Making the announcement at the Semicon India 2023 conference, the top executive said that AMD will build a new campus in Bengaluru which will be AMD’s largest R&D facility in the world. AMD depends on its manufacturing partners to make the chips it designs.

“Our investment will build out over two decades of growth and successful presence here in India. Today I can tell you that we expect to add approximately 3,000 additional engineers here in India by the end of 2028," Papermaster said. The new employees will add to the company’s existing strength of 9,500, including contract workers.

AMD has been an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001, when the company’s first site was established in New Delhi. The new 500,000 sq. ft Bengaluru campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The new campus is expected to open before 2023-end.

“We have a diversified portfolio across CPU Server Data Centre, GPU gaming graphics, PC, adaptive computing and embedded devices and this investment will allow us to expand our portfolio and capabilities as we bring AI processing capabilities across AMD products. Our India team will be pivotal in advancing AI and machine learning in both hardware and software capabilities," Papermaster added.

A government official said that AMD’s proposal will be submitted in a few weeks, after which the government will decide on the incentives it can provide the chip maker. The government has a $10 billion incentive pool for chip makers under the modified scheme, which has helped attract companies such as American chip maker Micron.

“I welcome AMD’s decision to set up its largest R&D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 12:17 AM IST
