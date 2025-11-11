AMD could surprise with a new AI forecast at today’s analyst day
Summary
The chip maker will present its long-term plans to Wall Street analysts on Tuesday afternoon. Investors are anticipating an improved AI forecast.
Advanced Micro Devices will present its long-term plans to Wall Street analysts Tuesday afternoon. The company’s management may raise its forecast for the artificial-intelligence market.
