AMD could surprise with a new AI forecast at today’s analyst day

Advanced Micro Devices will present its long-term plans to Wall Street analysts Tuesday afternoon. The company’s management may raise its forecast for the artificial-intelligence market.

On Tuesday, the chip maker will host its Financial Analyst Day in New York City starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time. AMD said its executive team would highlight its strategy and long-term financial plan.

Last week, AMD reported better-than-expected earnings results for the September quarter and forecast current-quarter revenue above the Wall Street consensus at the midpoint.

On the call with analysts the evening of the earnings report, CEO Lisa Su said many customers are planning “substantially" larger CPU buildouts in the next few quarters to support higher AI demand. Su also hinted that she would be raising her previous $500 billion AI data center chip forecast for 2028 at AMD’s Financial Analyst Day. She said AMD’s AI business is on track to grow to tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue by 2027.

Some Wall Street commentators pointed to the financial analyst day as a factor that could help AMD shares move higher. “We expect the company to provide more detail on its technology roadmap, customer traction and market sizing at the 2025 Analyst/Investor Day next week," wrote Stifel analyst Ruben Roy in a research note last week.

Last month, AMD announced a long-term deal to become a key supplier for OpenAI’s buildout of infrastructure for AI. The agreement entails OpenAI deploying six gigawatts of AMD graphics processing units, starting with one gigawatt of rack-scale MI450 GPU servers in the second half of 2026.

AMD stock is up 102% this year, compared with the 22% rise for the Nasdaq.

