AMD invests in drug-discovery company Absci in push to sell AI chips
SummaryThe $20 million deal gives the chip supplier a toehold in the life-sciences market, a strategy it plans to replicate in other industries.
Advanced Micro Devices is investing $20 million in Absci, a drug-discovery company based in Washington state, in a move aimed at selling its artificial intelligence chips in the healthcare sector.
