NEW DELHI: Chipmaker AMD has partnered with Samsung to bring its RDNA2 graphics technology to the latter’s Exynos mobile chips. RDNA 2 has so far been seen on AMD’s PC chips, which are much more powerful than mobile chips, like the ones that Samsung, Qualcomm, etc. make. The new chips were announced during the Computex 2021 keynote on Monday.

Samsung and AMD had first announced the deal back in 2019, saying it would be a “multi-year strategic partnership". “As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring ground-breaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications," said Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business, at the time.

While not much is known about how the new chips will work, Samsung has said it will license AMD’s custom graphics based intellectual property (IP) for its mobile devices, including smartphones and other products. The company is supposed to pay AMD licensing fees, but it’s unclear how much the PC chipmaker’s involvement in the creation of the new chips will be. They are also supposed to bring Ray Tracing technology to mobile chips, which is a rendering technique that improves lighting in games. Samsung and AMD may be the first to bring this technology down to smartphones and other mobile products.

AMD also said it’s partnering with electric car maker, Tesla, to bring the RDNA 2 technology to automobiles as well. The company confirmed that its Ryzen GPUs will power the infotainment system on upcoming Tesla vehicles, which are supposed to support full-fledged AAA games like Cyberpunk.

