AMD, Samsung to bring PC gaming tech to mobile chips

While not much is known about how the new chips will work, Samsung has said it will license AMD’s custom graphics based intellectual property (IP) for its mobile devices, including smartphones and other products. The company is supposed to pay AMD licensing fees, but it’s unclear how much the PC chipmaker’s involvement in the creation of the new chips will be. They are also supposed to bring Ray Tracing technology to mobile chips, which is a rendering technique that improves lighting in games. Samsung and AMD may be the first to bring this technology down to smartphones and other mobile products.