AMD to invest $400 million in India over next five years, to build new India campus in Bangalore1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:26 AM IST
AMD plans to invest $400 million over the next five years to expand operations in India. AMD to build new India campus in Bangalore, largest R&D facility in the world
AMD today announced its plan to invest approximately $400 million in Indian over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering Operations here. AMD, the semiconductor giant, plans to build new campus in Bangalore with largest R&D facility in the world.
