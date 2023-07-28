AMD today announced its plan to invest approximately $400 million in Indian over the next five years to expand research, development and engineering Operations here. AMD, the semiconductor giant, plans to build new campus in Bangalore with largest R&D facility in the world.

Investment is expected to create largest AMD design center with addition of approximately 3,000 engineering roles and new Bangalore campus opening before end of 2023, AMD said announced at SemiconIndia 2023 in Gujarat.

“The planned investment will include a new India campus, which will serve as AMDs largest R&D facility in the world. Our investment will build out over two decades of growth and successful presence here in India. Today I can tell you that we expect to add approximately 3000 additional engineers here in India by the end of 2028," said Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO, AMD.

'We have a diversified portfolio across CPU Server Data Center, GPU gaming graphics, PC, adaptive computing and embedded devices and this investment will allow us to expand our portfolio and capabilities as we bring AI processing capabilities broadly across AMD products. Our India team will be pivotal in advancing AI and machine learning in both hardware and software capabilities," Papermaster further said.

AMD has been an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001 when the company’s first site was established in New Delhi. The new 500,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

SemiconIndia conference

Top chipmakers including Foxconn, AMD, Micron and IBM are attending the Semicon India conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event is being held in an effort to attract investment into India's chip industry and establish the country as a semiconductor manufacturing hub to rival countries like Taiwan and China. The event was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today.

(This is a developing story. Check again for updates)