NEW DELHI : Chipmaker AMD has announced that its new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, which aims to boost performance and image quality in PC games, will launch on 22 June. The technology is designed to improve image quality and performance on PC games, a parallel to rival Nvidia’s deep learning super sampling (DLSS) technology.

While the company hasn’t said much about how the technology works, it’s expected to plug an important gap between its graphics chips and those from Nvidia. DLSS uses neural networks to improve the quality of images in real time, and improves the overall frame rates for games without affecting their performance. “AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution2 uses cutting-edge upscaling technologies to help boost your frame rates and deliver high-quality, high resolution gaming experiences, without having to upgrade to a new graphics card," the company says on its website.

The website claims that the technology will bring up to 2.5x performance at 4K resolution with the FSR “performance" mode. The company tested the technology using 2020 game Godfall on the Radeon RX 5800 XT GPU, setting the graphics as “epic" quality and with its ray tracing feature on. The company said that the game ran at 150 frames per second (fps) on performance mode, which is a significant increase over the 49 fps it would otherwise do on these settings.

That said, Nvidia had announced its tech back in 2018, while AMD first announced FSR last year and will launch this month. This gives Nvidia a significant leg up and over 50 games support DLSS technology already. FSR is also open-sourced, so it will be available for Nvidia’s GPUs, too, including the ones that don’t support DLSS. AMD says that the Nvidia GTX1060 GPU gets about a 41% performance boost on quality mode when tested with Godfall.

