AMD’s new supersampling tech aims to boost gaming performance on PCs

While the company hasn’t said much about how the technology works, it’s expected to plug an important gap between its graphics chips and those from Nvidia. DLSS uses neural networks to improve the quality of images in real time, and improves the overall frame rates for games without affecting their performance. “AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution2 uses cutting-edge upscaling technologies to help boost your frame rates and deliver high-quality, high resolution gaming experiences, without having to upgrade to a new graphics card," the company says on its website.

