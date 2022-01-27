AMD’s planned purchase of Xilinx clears last big regulatory hurdle

The Chinese antitrust regulator said in a statement that it is requiring the merged entity to maintain or expand investments into R&D activities in China for core technologies. The merged entity must sell to Chinese customers on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms, it also said. These conditions would apply for at least six years, and the merged entity must report to authorities every six months on these commitments, the regulator said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}