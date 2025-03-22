America needs a jab in its corporate backside

Pfizer can do M&A because unlike most firms, it is not paralysed by the short-term economic outlook. Instead it is galvanised by the certainty that its covid-related bonanza is tapering off. Though sales of pandemic-related vaccines and antivirals beat Wall Street’s expectations in its first-quarter results on May 2nd, they still contributed to a 26% drop in overall revenues compared with the same period in 2022—and will fall further this year. It also faces a looming patent cliff from 2025 onwards, affecting non-covid blockbusters such as Eliquis, an anticoagulant, and Ibrance and Xtandi, two cancer drugs. To offset both of these forces, Pfizer is buying and developing a pipeline of new drugs that it hopes will boost revenues by $30bn in 2030. Like the rest of big pharma, it benefits from the fact that smaller, cash-strapped biotech firms are struggling in the high-interest-rate environment. That makes them relatively receptive to takeovers.