American Air’s New Airbus Jet Grounded by Supply Chain Issue

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. finally has taken possession of its first long-range Airbus SE A321XLR aircraft, but the plane will remain in Europe because of a supply chain issue that’s caused a shortage of seats.

The carrier signed paperwork to accept the plane in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, American said in statement. The company, which ordered 50 of the longer-range aircraft in 2019, plans to initially use this first plane on US transcontinental routes later this year before shifting it to international service.

The aircraft is part of American’s plan to increase its long-haul fleet to 200 in 2029 from about 125 today. It also will help it capitalize on rising consumer demand for upscale travel options. The aircraft, equipped with 20 suites and 12 premium seats, has the longest range of any single-aisle commercial jet.

The plane “will remain in Europe until ongoing seat supply chain challenges are resolved,” the airline said in a statement, declining to name the seat manufacturer.

Aircraft built in Europe currently get 10% tariffs as part of US President Donald Trump’s trade war. The A321XLR delay is not related to those levies, American said. Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom said in April that the carrier didn’t plan to absorb extra tariff charges.

Delta Air Lines Inc. also has new Airbus jets stranded in Europe, because their seats haven’t yet been certified by regulators, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter. The carrier has been cannibalizing some of the stranded aircraft by stripping off their US-made engines and using them to get grounded planes in America back into service.

