NEW DELHI : American Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, which will place the US-based airline's code on 29 domestic routes of the Indian carrier.

This gives Indigo's customers more options to travel to different parts of the country, the Texas-headquartered airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The codeshare, which will require U.S. and Indian governments’ approvals, is expected to begin in October, as American launches new service between New York (JFK) and DEL (New Delhi) on Oct. 31 and between Seattle (SEA) and BLR (Bengaluru) on Jan. 4, 2022," the airline said.

A codeshare agreement, also known as codeshare, is a business arrangement between two or more airlines, which allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

"We’re eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India," said Vasu Raja, chief revenue officer of American Airlines, in a statement.

"Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India," Raja added.

The signing of the pact also comes at a time when international travel remains limited and only between countries that have air bubble agreements in place.

At present, India has banned scheduled international flights till at least 30 September.

However, dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with as many as 28 countries, including the US, continue to operate.

"We are confident that this will be a strong partnership that will create many opportunities for trade and tourism through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity," added IndiGo's Rono Dutta.

