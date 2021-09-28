"The codeshare, which will require U.S. and Indian governments’ approvals, is expected to begin in October, as American launches new service between New York (JFK) and DEL (New Delhi) on Oct. 31 and between Seattle (SEA) and BLR (Bengaluru) on Jan. 4, 2022," the airline said.
A codeshare agreement, also known as codeshare, is a business arrangement between two or more airlines, which allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
"We’re eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India," said Vasu Raja, chief revenue officer of American Airlines, in a statement.
"Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India," Raja added.
The signing of the pact also comes at a time when international travel remains limited and only between countries that have air bubble agreements in place.
At present, India has banned scheduled international flights till at least 30 September.