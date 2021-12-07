American Airlines Group Inc. Chief Executive Doug Parker will step down next year after two decades running airlines, handing the reins to a longtime lieutenant as the company begins to emerge from the pandemic.

Robert Isom, who has served as American’s president since 2016, will take over as CEO on March 31, 2022, the company said Tuesday. Mr. Parker will continue to serve as chairman of American’s board.

Mr. Parker’s career has been bookended by crises: He took the helm at America West Airlines in 2001, just 10 days before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Now he is departing as airlines try to move past the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been a champion of consolidation, engineering mergers that transformed the industry and built American into the world’s largest airline in terms of traffic.

Mr. Parker was quick to recognize last year that airlines would need financial help to avoid catastrophe during the pandemic, becoming one of the most vocal and visible advocates for a $54 billion government payroll support program. American was particularly vulnerable, having entered the pandemic with more debt than rivals.

That aid helped avert thousands of layoffs, but it has been called into question lately by lawmakers who have become frustrated that some carriers, including American, have struggled with staffing and other problems as they have emerged from the pandemic.

People who have worked with Mr. Parker have described him as good-natured and easygoing—a big-picture thinker who doesn’t shy away from taking risks. He charted an ambitious course for American through the pandemic, maintaining a bigger schedule than many rivals in hopes of capturing more revenue.

That has at times contributed to stumbles. American had to trim back flights in July as it struggled with pilot staffing, and more recently suffered a cascade of cancellations in late October.

Mr. Parker kept the airline from going bankrupt, an outcome that some analysts and industry observers had feared was possible as the pandemic first began to roil the travel industry.

“I’m confident now is the right time for this transition," Mr. Parker said in a video, adding that it had been in the works for some time and might have occurred earlier if not for the pandemic. “Robert will now lead American from a place of momentum as we recover from the pandemic."

American isn’t the only major U.S. airline going through a transition. Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Co.’s longtime CEO, is also set to retire early next year. United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Scott Kirbytook the reins of that airline in May 2020, following the retirement of Oscar Munoz.

American had faced challenges even before the pandemic decimated travel demand, the airline’s labor relations had become strained, and the carrier frequently lagged behind rivals when it came to on-time performance and cancellations.

It will fall to Mr. Isom to chart American’s course as it recovers from the pandemic and to grapple with the mountain of additional debt the airline has taken on to survive.

“He is the right leader to carry American forward into its next period of growth," John Cahill, American’s lead independent director, said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

