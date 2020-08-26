American Airlines plans over 40,000 job cuts due to covid induced downturn

“The one possibility of avoiding these involuntary reductions on Oct. 1 is a clean extension" of the payroll relief, Parker and Isom said in their letter to employees. Airlines were the only industry to get special treatment in a USD 2.2 trillion virus-relief measure approved in March. There is broad support in Congress for extending that help, but it is stalled by a breakdown in negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats over a new aid package.