American Airlines’ results are terrible. Right now, that is great news

Right now, there may be no greater gift for a company than dismal finances.

On Thursday, shares of American Airlines rose almost 30% at the open, reaching an 11-month high. American beat analysts’ profit expectations for the final quarter of 2020: Earnings per share came in at a negative $3.86, whereas the median forecast had them at $4.11.

But that doesn’t explain the pop. What does is that the numbers were still really bad in absolute terms—a $2.2 billion quarterly loss is one of the company’s worst results ever—justifying bearish Wall Street bets against it. In today’s topsy-turvy market, this all but guarantees stock gains.

Over the past week, swarms of individual investors, coordinating ithrough websites like Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, have taken on professional speculators, aggressively using options to unravel hedge funds’ preferred short bets. By squeezing the derivatives positions of banks, they have managed to engineer crazy rallies in the shares of troubled firms like GameStop, BlackBerry, AMC and Nokia.

American Airlines was the perfect next target. It is the most-shorted major U.S. carrier, with 25% of its shares outstanding currently sold short in bets against it, according to FactSet data. Even better for Reddit-fuelled speculators, the company is disliked for very solid, objective reasons.

Before the pandemic, American had the lowest profit margins among the big U.S. carriers and was trailing in the adoption of new technologies. Its debt load is one of the largest in the industry, making a post-pandemic turnaround particularly difficult.

The company provided disappointing guidance Thursday for the current quarter: It expects revenues to fall as much as 65% compared with the same period of 2019, due to higher Covid-19 cases and travel restrictions. While its $14 billion in liquidity is enough to navigate the turbulence, American will need to issue more equity at some point to clean up its balance sheet. As Wall Street analysts are starting to point out, there seems no better time for it than the present.

American’s Chief Executive Officer, Doug Parker, refused to answer any questions related to the company’s share prices or issuing new shares on Thursday. Sadly, there is no clear way for the unloved companies that have gained from the recent nonsensical rallies to sell new shares directly to Reddit users, and there may be unknown legal complications to the whole affair.

Furthermore, issuing equity to the broader market might not be possible at the latest trading prices. On Thursday, several brokers, such as Robinhood, took steps to restrict Reddit-driven trades. As the session progressed, American’s shares lost some of their early altitude.

By this point, however, it is likely that some professional investors have stepped in to try to profit from the general short squeeze. There is at least a chance that the inflating bubble becomes broad and durable enough for the Texas-based carrier to find some new love.

If only the prospects of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines or Southwest Airlines were as bad as American’s, perhaps they too could have enjoyed comparable stock surges. Then again, the mania might not last long enough for it to matter.

